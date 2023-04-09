Metallica Set to Take Over Jimmy Kimmel Live! For Week-Long Residency

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – For the first time in the show’s history, one musical guest will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the whole week, with a performance from Metallica on every new episode. “Metallica Week” kicks off Monday (April 10) and wraps Thursday (April 13).

In addition to their musical performances, the iconic band will be interviewed by Kimmel on Monday’s show and will appear in a comedy segment later in the week.

The band is supporting their new album, 72 Seasons, which is out Friday (April 14) via the band’s own label – Blackened Recordings. Last week, the band released the title track, which sets the tone for the expansive 12-song, 77-minute album.

The album is nothing short of an embodiment of the concept behind the new record’s title, as previously detailed in James Hetfield’s own words: “72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

This summer, the band will embark on the M72 World Tour. Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey in North America only, and promoted by Live Nation, M72 will see the band playing two nights in every city it visits, with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. The M72 tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage.