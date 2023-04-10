Country Traditionalist William Michael Morgan Signs With ONErpm

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – One of the world’s largest music distribution platforms, ONErpm Nashville, is proud to announce the signing of rising country artist William Michael Morgan, who will release a Keith Stegall – produced EP later this year.

Morgan, a traditionalist, previously earned a No. 1 single with “I Met a Girl.” This Gold-certified single paved the way for a top 5 debut of Morgan’s first album, Vinyl, on the Billboard Country Albums chart. Since then, the 29-year-old Mississippi native has been building his fan base by touring the country and releasing music that remains true to his roots.

“It is an honor to be teaming up with ONErpm,” Morgan says, noting that “Tim Wipperman, Ryan Cunningham and the team there really believe in the kind of music we are making” and further explaining that his new music produced by the legendary Stegall, “is something I’ve been working toward my whole career. All the ups and downs, the growth and learning – you can hear it all in this new music, the majority of which I have written as a result of my own life lessons.”

“William Michael Morgan has had an amazing career so far,” affirms Cunningham, A&R director of Country Music for ONErpm. “We believe in him as an artist and are excited to see how high he can climb with this new music.”