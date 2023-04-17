AEG Europe Announces Lynsey Wollaston as Vice President and General Manager for European Festivals

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – AEG Europe, a global leader in music and live entertainment, announced the appointment of Lynsey Wollaston as Vice President (VP) and General Manager (GM) for European Festivals.

Wollaston said: “I am incredibly excited to join AEG Europe and help lead the European Festivals team in delivering memorable events for music fans. With AEG’s reputation for innovation and excellence, I look forward to working with Jim [King, AEG European Festivals CEO] and the team to take the festival division to new heights.”

In her new role, Wollaston brings over 16 years of commercial and operations experience to oversee the European Festival team’s day-to-day operations and play a key role in developing and supporting the strategic vision for the division alongside the US AEG Presents Senior Leadership Team. She will work across AEG’s roster of festivals, including BST Hyde Park (London), All Points East (London), Rock en Seine (Paris), and Forwards (Bristol).

Before joining AEG, Wollaston held the role of Managing Director (MD) of Festivals and Events at Vision Nine Group and previously served as the Global Operations Director at IMG (Arts, Entertainment and Culinary) and Operations Manager for the Royal Horticultural Society. Wollaston is a super strategic, commercially driven leader with extensive operations experience.

King said: “We are delighted to have Lynsey join us as the new VP and GM for European Festivals. With her extensive industry leadership and experience, Lynsey brings huge value to our team. As we gear up for the busy festival season ahead, I look forward to working with Lynsey to deliver the best-in-class events for which we are renowned and to growing the festivals division of the business.”