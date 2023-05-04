Post Malone Announced As The Recipient Of The 2023 Hal David Starlight Award

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, The Songwriters Hall of Fame announced that Post Malone will be the 2023 recipient of the Hal David Starlight Award.

The award, which was named in honor of SHOF Chairman Emeritus Hal David for his longtime support of the craft of songwriting, recognizes young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry with their original songs.

In receiving the award, Malone joins a select group of past recipients that includes Lil Nas X, Halsey, Sara Bareilles, Ed Sheeran, Nick Jonas, Nate Ruess, Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, Taylor Swift, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Ne-Yo, Drake, Benny Blanco, Jason Mraz, John Mayer, Rob Thomas, and John Rzeznik.

Malone, who writes, or co-writes all of his music, is known for hits such as “I Fall Apart,” “Better Now,” “Congratulations” [feat. Quavo], “Rockstar” [feat. 21 Savage], “Sunflower” [feat. Swae Lee] and his latest single, “Chemical” from his forthcoming 5th studio album, which is due sometime this year.

“Over the last few years I have had the pleasure of watching Posty become one of the biggest artists in the world and he’s done it by writing phenomenal songs. Way before Post Malone was a superstar, he was a great songwriter, and this is his first step into the Songwriters Hall of Fame,” stated SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers.

Malone will be presented with the honor during the 52nd Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner which will take place on June 15 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.