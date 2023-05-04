Agent Kal Jhugroo Joins CAA

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran EDM agent Kal Jhugroo has joined CAA’s London office as an agent in the company’s music touring division.

At CAA, Jhugroo will continue to focus on electronic music, representing the agency’s roster which includes EDM heavyweights such as David Guetta, Chainsmokers, Oliver Heldens, and Pretty Lights, among others.

Jhugroo joins CAA from Underground Artists, a DJ agency and record label that he founded in 2011.

His clients include Hannah Laing, Cristoph, Majestic, Martin Ikin, and Iglesias, among others.