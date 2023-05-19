Dave Matthews Band Releases 10th Studio Album – ‘Walk Around the Moon’ & Launches Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Today, the Dave Matthews Band (DMB) will release their 10th studio album, Walk Around The Moon, on RCA Records. The pandemic-born 12-track album was recorded with producer Rob Evans throughout Seattle, Charlottesville and Los Angeles.

The band tested several new tracks at stops on their annual summer tours before the album’s release. During the group’s 2021 tour, fans were treated to live debuts of the title track “Walk Around The Moon” and “Madman’s Eyes.” In addition, Matthews and Tim Reynolds played “Monsters” for the first time during their Riviera Maya concerts.

Alongside the album’s release, DMB is set to embark on another North American tour, kicking things off tonight with a show at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX. The headline run includes the band’s first show at the historic Forest Hills Stadium in New York on June 9 and stops at large stadiums and amphitheaters across the country. In addition, DMB will play two-night stands in Wilmington, NC; Charleston, SC; Noblesville, IN; Chicago, IL; Gilford, NH; Saratoga Springs, NY; Camden, NJ; West Palm Beach, FL and Irvine, CA. The tour concludes with the band’s annual three-day Labor Day weekend celebration at Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA (September 1-3).

Named as a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador in 2019, DMB has a long history of reducing its environmental footprint, going back to the band’s first shows in 1991. DMB has sold more than 25 million tickets since its inception, making them the second largest ticket-seller in history, and has sold a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined.

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND – 2023 North American Tour Dates

5/19 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

5/23 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

5/24 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

5/26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

5/27 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

5/30 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

5/31 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

6/2 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

6/3 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

6/9 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

6/10 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

6/14 – Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

6/17 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

6/23 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

6/24 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/27 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/29 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

6/30 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/1 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/7 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/8 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/11 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/12 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/14 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/15 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/18 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

7/19 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/21 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/22 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/25 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Amphitheater at the Wharf

7/28 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

7/29 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/24 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Resort and Casino

8/25 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/26 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/29 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

9/1 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

9/2 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

9/3 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

Walk Around The Moon – Track Listing

1. Walk Around The Moon

2. Madman’s Eyes

3. Looking For A Vein

4. The Ocean And The Butterfly

5. It Could Happen

6. Something To Tell My Baby

7. After Everything

8. All You Wanted Was Tomorrow

9. The Only Thing

10. Break Free

11. Monsters

12. Singing From The Windows