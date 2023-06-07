Ronnie Milsap Announces Final Nashville Show With Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town & More

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Country Music Hall of Fame inductee and legend Ronnie Milsap has announced his final Nashville performance with a star-studded lineup to pay tribute to the icon at Music City’s Bridgestone Arena on October 3.

The once-in-a-lifetime event, produced by Outback Presents, will feature performances by Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town, Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Justin Moore, Neal McCoy, Tracy Lawrence, Parker McCollum, Justin Moore, Scotty McCreery, Randy Houser, Lorrie Morgan, BRELAND, Phil Vassar, The Band of Heathens, Charlie McCoy and more.

The evening will honor Milsap and his five-decade-plus career, celebrated catalog, and lasting influence on country music. Tickets are set to go on-sale Friday (June 9) at 10 am CST via Ticketmaster, with more artists to be announced.

“I’m so excited about my last show in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena and the amazing lineup of artists,” says Milsap. “This night will be so special for me and all the fans. I love Nashville and the amazing career my fans have given me. ‘I wouldn’t have missed it for the world.'”

Milsap has amassed an astounding forty No. 1 hits with 50 years of charted singles. He created a new way of recording music (being blind – his hyper-attuned hearing led him to develop and build what is now known as ‘Ronnie’s Place’), he crossed the genre lines and became one of the biggest Pop/Country/Americana and even R&B artists of the late ’70s and early ’80s.

In addition, Milsap has been honored with six Grammy Awards, four Album of the Year Awards and was a Country Music Association (CMA) Entertainer of the Year. His single, “She Loves My Car,” was the first country music video played on MTV.

“We are thrilled to host the Ronnie Milsap Tribute concert,” adds Bridgestone Arena Chief Venues Officer David Kells. “With over 50 years of music and 40 #1 hits, this celebration is going to be something special. Thank you to the Outback Presents team for curating such an amazing event.”