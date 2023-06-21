Ava Max Attacked On Stage During L.A. Show

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Singer Ava Max was attacked by a fan during a performance in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

In a fan-captured video, Max can be seen performing on stage at the Fonda Theatre when a fan approached her on stage and appeared to slap her face before being wrestled away by venue security.

Following the attack, Max looked stunned but managed to keep performing, despite the interruption.

“He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye,” the star said, describing the scary moment on social media.

She went on to note that the alleged attacker will not be welcomed at any of her future performances but thanked her other fans for being “spectacular.”