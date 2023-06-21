Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Artist News Breaking News Industry News Touring News
Ava Max Attacked On Stage During L.A. Show

Ava Max Attacked On Stage During L.A. Show

Staff Writer  Contact MePosted on
5 0

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Singer Ava Max was attacked by a fan during a performance in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

In a fan-captured video, Max can be seen performing on stage at the Fonda Theatre when a fan approached her on stage and appeared to slap her face before being wrestled away by venue security.

Following the attack, Max looked stunned but managed to keep performing, despite the interruption.

“He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye,” the star said, describing the scary moment on social media.

She went on to note that the alleged attacker will not be welcomed at any of her future performances but thanked her other fans for being “spectacular.”

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now