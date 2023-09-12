Live Nation Reveals The Numbers Behind P!nk’s Summer Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Pop icon P!nk revealed some of the key numbers following her record-breaking tour this summer with almost 3 million tickets sold and concert grosses topping half a billion dollars.

The massive stadium tour got underway on June 7th in Bolton, UK with more than 64 shows scheduled in major markets around the world, including the U.S. and Europe, before concluding in Australia in early 20244.

“P!NK is a once in a lifetime artist – her stage presence, dedication, and ability to captivate audiences is unparalleled,” said Brad Wavra, SVP, Live Nation Touring. “The incredible success of this record-breaking stadium tour shows her global impact, which only continues to grow.”

Upcoming shows include a hometown performance at Citizens Bank Park, as well as performances in Atlanta, Nashville, Houston, San Diego, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in Phoenix at Chase Field on October 9th.

The Australian leg of P!nk’s tour begins on February 9th at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

Breakdown of P!NK’s Summer Carnival Tour gross and attendance numbers:

• $150 million grossed across North America

• Nearly 1,000,000 tickets sold in North America

• Over $125 million grossed across Europe/UK dates

• More than 1,000,000 tickets sold in Europe/UK

• 800,000 tickets sold in Australia and New Zealand ahead of 2024 dates

• Over AUD $150 million grossed for Australia and New Zealand