Graham Davies Named President of DiMA

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Graham Davies, the former CEO of the Ivors Academy, has been announced as the next POresident and CEO of streaming advocacy group, the Digital Media Association (DiMA).

“Graham has long championed initiatives that bring the music industry together through collaborative discussion and action,” said DiMA’s Board of Directors. “His demonstrated track record of working constructively across diverse stakeholders – and across borders – for the betterment of creators and the music ecosystem as a whole resonated with us. We’re extremely proud to name him as DiMA’s next President & CEO. We look forward to building upon and expanding the positive work DiMA has already undertaken to champion the beneficial impact of streaming for fans, artists, and songwriters, and are excited about Graham’s vision to advocate and engage around an improved music industry.”

Davies, who currently lives in the UK, will relocate to the U.S. for his new gig, beginning his new role at DiMA in the Fall of 2023.

DiMA, which counts Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, YouTube, Pandora, and Feed·fm as members, represents streaming platforms in negotiations with rightsholders over streaming rates.

“DiMA has taken a forward-leaning approach to initiatives that benefit the entire music industry and the brightest future for music is one where key players work together. As streaming services have powered the resurgence of music from dark economic days, it’s critical that we accelerate industry dialogues that reward creativity and ensure fans can continue to legally access music anytime, anywhere. In my new post, I look forward to listening, engaging in conversation, and looking at ways continued innovation can create new opportunity.”