Dasha, Jade Eagleson, And The Reklaws Among The Performers Announced For The 2024 CCMA Awards

EDMONTON, Alberta (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Country Music Association announced the first round of performers lined up for the 2024 CCMA Awards presented by TD.

Set for September 14th, Canada’s biggest night for country music will feature performances by country-pop sensation Dasha, 2023 CCMA Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year award winner Jade Eagleson, multi-Platinum, 22x CCMA Award winner Brett Kissel, 8x CCMA award-winning duo The Reklaws, and 2x JUNO Award winner and 3x CCMA Entertainer of the Year Dallas Smith.

ACM and CMA Award winner Thomas Rhett and chart-topping Canadian country star and actor MacKenzie Porter, who were previously announced as hosts for the 2024 awards gala, have also joined the performer lineup for the event.

“We’re thrilled to announce the first round of performers for Canada’s biggest night in country music, each bringing their own unique flair to the stage,” says Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. “With homegrown artists showcasing the remarkable talent this country has to offer, alongside international stars who have captivated audiences worldwide, this lineup promises to be nothing short of spectacular. We can’t wait to share their incredible performances live in Edmonton and with all of Canada, making this a night to remember for music fans from coast to coast to coast.”

The 2024 CCMA Awards will be broadcast live from Edmonton’s Rogers Place exclusively by CTV while Bell Media will deliver multi-platform coverage and content across broadcast, radio, digital, and social media properties, including iHeartRadio Canada’s PURE COUNTRY.