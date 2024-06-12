Gov’t Mule Reveals The Lineup For Island Exodus 15

RUNAWAY BAY, Jamaica (CelebrityAccess) — Southern rock jam band Gov’t Mule announced the details of Island Exodus 15, a destination concert event set for Jamaica’s Jewel Paradise Cove Resort in Runaway Bay from January 19-23, 2025.

Billed as an all-inclusive event, the four-night “concert-cation” experience is hosted by Gov’t Mule, who will perform three full 2-set shows, along with the band’s frontman and guitar legend Warren Haynes, who will also perform a special afternoon solo set.

Additional artists announced for the Island Exodus 15 lineup include Drive-By Truckers, Karina Rykman, and Big Sugar, who will all perform two shows throughout the event, plus special guest Ron Holloway.

“We’re excited to return to Jamaica for our 15th Island Exodus,” shares Haynes. “This is always such a special experience so this year, we handpicked a lineup featuring talented friends of ours and artists that share a connection with Gov’t Mule. We have a long history with Drive-By Truckers, dating back to 2002, shortly after the release of their Southern Rock Opera record, when they opened for Mule’s fall tour. We haven’t had an opportunity to play together in a long time so that will be fun. Our connection to Big Sugar goes back even further – all the way to the start of Gov’t Mule in the mid-90s. So with Mule celebrating our 30th anniversary this year, we had to have those guys out there on the sand with us. Karina Rykman and her band played last year’s Christmas Jam and we knew right then and there that we needed to have them in Jamaica. And then, of course, we can’t have an Island Exodus without Ron Holloway!”

Pre-sale for Island Exodus 14 attendees begins Tuesday, June 18th and all other previous Island Exodus attendees on Wednesday, June 19th at 12pm ET. General public on-sale begins Thursday, June 20th at 12pm ET.