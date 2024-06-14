Barclays Suspends Festival Sponsorships Following Artist Protests

(CelebrityAccess) — British banking giant Barclays has suspended its sponsorship of music festivals in 2024, including Live Nation’s Download, Latitude and the Isle of Wight.

The decision follows a revolt by artists over the bank’s sponsorship of music festivals due to its ongoing business dealings with Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Palestine. The relationship prompted artists such as country singer Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, known as CMAT, who dropped out of the Latitude Festival over its Barclays sponsorship, and the British metalcore band Ithaca, who withdrew from Download for the same reason.

“I will not allow my precious work, my music, which I love so much, to get into bed with violence,” said CMAT in a statement provided to the BBC.

Additionally, more than 100 artists boycotted the Great Escape Festival, which took place last month due to the festival’s sponsorship agreement with Barclays.

Live Nation confirmed the change in festival sponsorship, telling the BBC: “Following discussion with artists, we have agreed with Barclays that they will step back from sponsorship of our festivals.”

In a statement to the Guardian, a rep for Barclays said: “Barclays was asked and has agreed to suspend participation in the remaining Live Nation festivals in 2024. Barclays customers who hold tickets to these festivals are not affected and their tickets remain valid. The protesters’ agenda is to have Barclays debank defence companies which is a sector we remain committed to as an essential part of keeping this country and our allies safe.

“They have resorted to intimidating our staff, repeated vandalism of our branches, and online harassment. The only thing that this small group of activists will achieve is to weaken essential support for cultural events enjoyed by millions. It is time that leaders across politics, business, academia, and the arts stand united against this.”