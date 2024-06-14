NIVA Conference Sees Record Attendance For 2024

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — The National Independent Venue Association held its third annual conference in New Orleans in early June with a record 1,300 attendees turning out for four days of panels, workshops, networking, and live music.

The conference took place at venues around the city and featured panel discussions led by more than 150 industry experts who addressed subjects that ranged from artist and audience safety to technology, ticketing, marketing, and maximizing revenue.

Other panels explored proposed legislation to protect consumers, artists, and venues from predatory ticketing practices with experts educating the audience on the issues and suggesting ways for attendees to take action to create change in the ticketing industry.

During the conference, NIVA Executive Director Stephen Parker announced the election of two new board members – Sean Watterson, President and Co­-Owner of The Happy Dog in Cleveland, and Katie Tuten, Founder and Co-Owner of The Hideout in Chicago – both founding members of the organization.

“Sean and Katie have been critical to the live community that NIVA has built as state and local leaders, vocal advocates for independent stages, and passionate representatives for the needs of the nation’s smallest venues,” said Stephen Parker, NIVA Executive Director. “Their leadership, along with the leadership of our re-elected and continuing Board members, will be critical as NIVA strengthens our state and local policy development and undertakes research that will show the world the tremendous impact independent live entertainment has on the nation.”

Attendees were also treated to an ample smorgasbord of live music and the conference kicked off with the Official Opening Party, presented by Lyte at the famed New Orleans concert spot Tipitina’s, featuring performances from EIGHTLOCK and George Porter Jr. & Runnin Pardners. Other musical offerings included performances by Rebirth Brass Band and Tank and the Bangas at Republic NOLA, plus a NIVA Night in NOLA on Frenchmen Street at multiple NIVA member venues ending with Live Music Society Lounge at d.b.a and NITO at Blue Nile.

“The independent live community made our conference in New Orleans four days we’ll never forget. NIVA strives to be a place to learn about the issues, solutions, and best practices that uniquely apply to independent stages and the people that ensure shows happen,” said Parker. “Our industry showed up and meaningfully contributed to those conversations. What we saw and heard makes our hearts full. We hope it energizes our entire sector for the important work ahead throughout the year.”

“We are the most unique, effective places for supporting artist voices and bringing our people together in rural, suburban and urban America. Just like New Orleans, we have been and will remain a vital element of this nation’s character, its economy, its soul,” said Andre Perry, NIVA Board President in a speech during NIVA ‘24. “From the smallest to the biggest of us, it can be really hard to move through these current times, but that’s one of the reasons we are here to affirm community, to strengthen our connection.”

For 2025, the four-day NIVA conference will be headed to Milwaukee.