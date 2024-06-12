Merlin Renews With Meta

(CelebrityAccess) — Meta, the technology company formerly known as Facebook, and digital music licensing platform Merlin announced a renewal of their strategic partnership, ensuring that music from Merlin’s artists remains on the social media platform.

According to Merlin, the service’s members and their artists have seen significant engagement with Meta’s Reels feature on Instagram and Facebook, helping to drive fan-base growth and artist discovery.

The deal will also make a new suite of tools and features from Merlin available to Meta’s users, helping fans to discover artists and boosting the visibility of new music releases.

“Meta is thrilled to renew our partnership with Merlin, one of the leading champions of independent music. I’m extremely grateful to both the Merlin deal team, and to Meta’s BD & legal leads Summer Kim, Alex Bae, Tali Fireaizen, and Didac Renau-Faura for their commitment to and support of the independent music community. Our continued collaboration will foster further innovation in music discovery and creative expression. We’re excited for what the future holds,” stated Tamara Hrivnak, Vice President, Music & Content Business Development at Meta.

“We are incredibly proud of the hard work the Merlin team and our members have put into being a key partner to Meta. I’m particularly grateful to our deal team led by our COO, Charlie Lexton and Senior Director, Business and Legal Affairs, Shrina Patel for their work on this partnership. This renewal is about more than simply licensing music – it’s about the strength of building long term relationships, seeking innovative ways to deliver music to fans and those discovering our artists for the first time, and the value of the dynamic nature of independent music. Merlin, on behalf of its members and their artists, is leading the way to build an ethical, sustainable, and indie-centric world,” added Merlin CEO Jeremy Sirota.