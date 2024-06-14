Ms. Lauryn Hill & YG Marley, Ice Spice, and Tyla Join The BET Awards Performer Lineup

(CelebrityAccess) — BET announced that Ms. Lauryn Hill & YG Marley, Ice Spice, and Tyla, have all been added to the lineup of the 2024 BET Awards.

The newly announced performers join the lineup of previously announced artists that includes the likes of GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, and Victoria Monét.

Additionally, Tanner Adell is slated to perform on the BET Amplified stage while actor, author, director, producer, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson will be returning this year as host of the event.

Drake leads BET Awards 2024 nominations with an outstanding seven nods and the awards gala will feature Usher, who has been announced as the 2024 recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

The BET Awards will air live on Sunday, June 30 on BET.