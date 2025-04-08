Roof Collapse At Santo Domingo Nightclub Leaves At Least 58 Dead

SANTO DOMINGO (CelebrityAccess) — At least 58 people were killed and 160 injured after a roof collapsed at a prominent nightclub in the Dominican capital, Santo Domingo, early Tuesday morning during a merengue concert.

According to the Associated Press, rescue operations are underway at the site of the one-story Jet Set nightclub, with emergency responders pulling people from the debris 12 hours after the collapse.

“We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble,” Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Center for Emergency Operations, told the AP.

The club was a popular nightlife destination in Santo Domingo, attended by the city’s elite entertainment, sports, and political figures.

The victims include MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel, who reportedly died after he was pulled from the rubble, according to the Associated Press.

Merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who was performing at the club at the time of the collapse, reportedly sustained injuries. His saxophonist was also killed in the collapse, according to the group’s manager, Enrique Paulino, who spoke with reporters at the scene, the Associated Press reported.

At present, it is unclear what caused the roof of the venue to collapse.

In a translated statement shared on their official website, the club’s owners said:

“In this difficult moment, our prayers are with each of the affected families. We are collaborating fully and transparently with the competent authorities to help the victims and clarify what happened. From the very first moment, we have activated all possible mechanisms to provide support to those affected.”