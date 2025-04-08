Lee Abrams: The Civil War Starts Digitally

The crazy world today is intensely magnified through the lens of electronic and social media. The turmoil and transformations of the late 1960s, seen through the filter of television and radio have been multiplied exponentially by today’s internet and social media phenomena This has led to a sense of media-driven panic fueling a Digital Civil War.

The upheaval of the late 1960s – racial tensions, the Vietnam War, cultural upheaval, the birth of modern terrorism, mass protests, the Manson Family, and the Hong Kong flu, among other events – sparked revolutions in film, music, science, and mainstream thinking. Perhaps we can now be part of the new solutions in areas where we have talent and passion to bend mainstream thinking into the shape of the future.

It’s 2025 and there is a new, wide-ranging, diverse, conflicted, colorful, dangerous and powerful mainstream. Being in sync with this mainstream is crucial for the next generation of change. And being in tune with the era has always been the key to creating progress from strife. And there is strife out there.

The digitally armed “civil war” is in motion – it’s cold with flashes of heat, but it’s real and happening in real-time. Turbulence isn’t always a bad thing in the long run; it can be a cultural reset. In some ways, it’s akin to the transition from AM to FM radio in the late 1960s and early 1970s, where the future belonged to the medium that was in sync with the street, technology, and the vibe of the era.

Strap in for one hell

Of a cultural roller coaster. From strife comes evolution and new ideas…if we allow them to happen.