TVG Announces Plans To Open A New 750-Cap Venue In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Venue developer tvg has revealed plans to open Pacific Electric, a brand-new concert venue in Los Angeles, in the fall of 2025.

Located in the Naud Warehouse in downtown Los Angeles, the venue will accommodate up to 750 fans. Its name pays homage to the company that operated the iconic Los Angeles “Red Cars” public transportation system.

Pacific Electric will feature state-of-the-art sound and lighting, along with a bar and a curated beverage program developed with concertgoers in mind.

Programming will span a range of genres, including underplays, club nights, and more, curated in partnership with independent local promoters.

Los Angeles entertainment veteran Stacey Levine has been appointed General Manager of Pacific Electric and will oversee the venue in partnership with tvg.

“I got into this business for the love of live music—the energy, the anticipation, and the connection between fans and artists; all feeling a song together, in their own way,” says Levine. “The collaboration to create an unforgettable show is what drives me, and that’s exactly the experience we’re building at Pacific Electric. I couldn’t be more excited to open our doors and continue to contribute to L.A.’s vibrant music community.”