All Good Present To Celebrate 30 Years With A New Two-Day Festival

COLUMBIA, MD (CelebrityAccess) — Independent East Coast concert promoter All Good Present will mark its 30th anniversary with a reimagined version of the All Good Music Festival & Campout.

Set for June 14 & 15 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD, the All Good Now festival features a lineup that includes Goose, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, The String Cheese Incident, Molly Tuttle, The Disco Biscuits, moe., Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Neal Francis, Dogs in a Pile, Eggy, and many more.

The fest will serve as an anchor for the All Good Trifesta, a trilogy of events that include the Dark Star Jubilee from– May 23–26 in Legend Valley, Ohio and the 4848 Festival, which is scheduled to take place at the Snowshoe Mountain Resort with a bill that includes Lake Street Dive, Greensky Bluegrass, Dark Star Orchestra, and mountaintop magic.

The events will pay tribute to the 30th anniversary of All Good Presents, which was launched by Baltimore-based promoter Tim Walther in 1995 as Walther Productions. The company has gone on to stage more than 3,000 club shows and 68 festivals, with more than 2 million in aggregate ticket sales.

“From the start, I just wanted to be the bridge between the bands and the fans,” says Walther. “We’ve done that in fields, in clubs, in amphitheaters, and even at the fairgrounds during the pandemic. Wherever the music lives, we’ll be there.”