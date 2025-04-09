NSAI Adds Four New Board Members

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Following the recently concluded elections for its Directors, the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) announced the addition of four new members to its board.

Newly elected members include Deric Ruttan, Lydia Vaughn, and Dan Wilson, who join the organization’s board for their inaugural term.

Jimmy Yeary was also elected to rejoin the board, and eight current members of NSAI’s governing body were re-elected for new two-year terms: Kelly Archer, Jessie Jo Dillon, David Hodges, Lee Thomas Miller, Tim Nichols, Josh Osborne, Troy Verges, and Parker Welling.

Additionally, NSAI announced that Roger Brown was re-appointed to a one-year term as Legislative Chair. Rhett Akins and Caitlyn Smith were re-appointed to one-year terms for the Artist Writer board positions, and Brett James was re-appointed to a one-year term as Industry Liaison.

Officers for the next year include Lee Thomas Miller – President, Jenn Schott – Vice President, Roger Brown – Legislative Chair, Brett James – Industry Liaison, Tim Nichols – Sgt.-at-Arms, Byron Hill – Secretary, and Steve Bogard – Treasurer.

NSAI’s board is elected in two phases, with ballots cast by both the NSAI Professional Songwriter Membership and appointments made by the NSAI Board of Directors.