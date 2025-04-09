John Mayer Takes Over SiriusXM’s Grateful Dead Channel As A Guest DJ

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — John Mayer, who served as the frontman for the Grateful Dead revival group Dead & Company, recently took over the band’s dedicated SiriusXM channel as a guest DJ to share his favorite cuts from the Dead’s deep catalog of music.

During the session, Mayer shared anecdotes of his personal experiences with the Grateful Dead’s music, including the first time he heard the 6/16/85 rendition of “Scarlet Begonias” into “Fire on the Mountain” on the way to his girlfriend’s house to the songs he listens to before going on stage.

The guest DJ session airs on SiriusXM’s Grateful Dead Channel (ch. 23) from Monday, April 7 through Sunday, April 13.

John Mayer Guest DJ Broadcast Schedule:

• Monday, April 7 – 5pm ET

• Tuesday, April 8 – 10am ET

• Wednesday, April 9 – 4pm ET

• Thursday, April 10 – 8am ET

• Friday, April 11 – 12am ET

• Saturday, April 12 – 3pm ET

• Sunday, April 13 – 9am ET