Norway’s Matias Téllez Signs A Publishing Deal With Sony Music Publishing

BERGEN, Norway (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing Scandinavia has announced the signing of Norwegian songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Matias Téllez to a worldwide publishing deal.

Based in Bergen, Téllez is a respected songwriter who has written hits for artists such as girl in red, including the singles “Serotonin” and “You Stupid B**ch,” as well as tracks from her 2024 follow-up album, I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY.

Earlier this year, Téllez was recognized as Songwriter of the Year at the 2025 Norwegian Music Publisher Awards and earned multiple nominations at the prestigious 2025 Spellemannprisen awards, including nods for Songwriter of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and more.

Téllez is managed by Sam Cantlon, Tommas Arnby, and Mike Malak of Special Projects.

“I’m very excited that I’ve found such an amazing group of music lovers and nerds in SMP. Growing up, I always felt I was born in the wrong era, but over the last few years, there has been a shift in how music is discovered, shared, and experienced. The rigid lines that, for the most part, kept genres segregated in the mainstream have gotten much blurrier. The freedom of identity we’ve seen in culture recently is also evident in how both creators and listeners are no longer letting musical genres define who they are. Together with SMP, I embark on this next chapter under the shared ethos: if one keeps making the stuff one loves, good things will happen. It turns out I was born at the exact right time—I just had to stick around for a bit. Like the great Cole Porter wrote it: ‘Anything Goes,’” stated Matias Téllez.

Lasse Ewald, VP of A&R at Sony Music Publishing Scandinavia, added, “I feel very lucky to have had the opportunity to meet Matias, and honored that he has chosen Sony Music Publishing to represent his songs at such an important time in his career. Over the last couple of years, Matias has arguably been one of the most influential figures in shaping the sound of modern Scandinavian DIY and alternative pop music, and he has helped the artists he works with reach global audiences. It’s with tremendous respect and focus that we now work alongside his formidable team at Special Projects to support Matias on his continued musical journey.”