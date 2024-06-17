George Strait Shatters Attendance Records at Historic Kyle Field Concert

COLLEGE STATION (CelebrityAccess) – The King of Country, George Strait, has proven once again why his reign endures. On June 15, 2024, Strait made history with his performance at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field, drawing a record-breaking crowd of 110,905 fans. This monumental event set a new benchmark for the largest single-ticketed concert in U.S. history* and established a new attendance record for Kyle Field for any single event.**

The Texas native and country legend headlined the evening, George Strait: The King at Kyle Field, accompanied by fellow Texans and MCA labelmates Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman.

As the night unfolded, the energy in the stadium was palpable. Strait, after performing his second song, “I Got A Car,” took a moment to address the enthusiastic crowd. “It’s so good to be here with Catie Offerman and Parker McCollum – let’s have another big round of applause for those two. And happy birthday, Parker, my gosh, what a day, what a place to spend your birthday, right?”

In a nod to the Aggie spirit, Strait playfully asked the audience, “Can I whoop, one time, just once? ‘Whoop!’” The crowd’s roar in response was deafening, acknowledging Strait’s connection to Texas A&M through his son, a proud graduate.

Promising a night full of music, Strait announced his upcoming album, Cowboys and Dreamers, set to release on September 6. He teased new tracks from the album, including “MIA in MIA” and “Three Drinks Behind,” and treated fans to a cover of Jennings’ “Waymore’s Blues” and the unreleased “To The Moon.”

Strait’s setlist was a nostalgic journey through his storied career, featuring timeless hits like “Here For A Good Time,” “Check Yes or No,” “I Can Still Make Cheyenne,” “Troubadour,” “Amarillo By Morning,” and “Take Me To Texas.” Fans sang along and danced in the aisles, filling every hotel, bed and breakfast and Airbnb within a 40-mile radius of the stadium.

In a touching moment, Strait paused his set to honor Sgt. Tiffany Baker with a new home, presented by Retired Lt. General Leroy Sisco through the Military Warriors Support Foundation’s Homes 4 Wounded Heroes Program.

Additionally, Strait’s ongoing front-row ticket raffle fundraiser, benefiting the Jenifer Strait Foundation, has surpassed $1.1 million. The initiative, powered by Propeller, involves Strait signing and donating “the shirt off his back” at each of his last 17 shows.

Here are the remaining dates:

6/29 – Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

7/13 – Ford Field, Detroit, MI

7/20 – Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

12/7 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Cowboys and Dreamers Tracklist:

“Three Drinks Behind” (Benjamin Gaither, Jeff Silvey, Kim Williams)

“Cowboys And Dreamers” (Jessie Jo Dillon, Keith Gattis, Bubba Strait)

“To The Moon” (Marty Brown, Steve Clark)

“MIA Down in MIA” (Adam Craig, Dean Dillon)

“Wish I Could Say” (Keith Gattis)

“Calling From The Car” (Bobby Braddock)

“People Get Hurt Sometimes” (Jim Lauderdale, Kendell Marvel, Jimmy Ritchey)

“Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame” ft. Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton, Jameson Clark, Timothy James)

“The Little Things” (George Strait, Monty Criswell, Bubba Strait)

“The Book” (George Strait, Dean Dillon, Jessie Jo Dillon, Bubba Strait)

“Rent” (Guy Clark, Keith Gattis)

“Waymore’s Blues” (Curtis Buck, Waylon Jennings)

“The Journey Of Your Life” (Ronnie Bowman, Troy Jones)

*Previously held by The Grateful Dead with 107,019 attendees at their 1977 show at Raceway Park, New Jersey.

**Previously recorded on October 11, 2014, with 110,633 attendees for a Texas A&M football game against Ole Miss.