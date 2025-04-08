Blink-182 Announces North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Alt-rock veterans Blink-182 are following up their 2024 stadium tour with a new global run that includes multiple North American shows.

Produced by Live Nation, the multi-city tour will hit major amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums across the U.S., with shows announced in markets such as Hollywood, Tampa, Charleston, Raleigh, Virginia Beach, Saratoga Springs, Buffalo, and more.

The tour officially kicks off at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on August 28th and is scheduled to conclude at Acrisure Arena in California on October 4th.

The tour also also includes multiple festival plays such as Shaky Knees, Sea Hear Now, and an appearance at the Aftershock festival on October 2nd.

The Chicago-based punk band Alkaline Trio has been announced as support for all dates of the tour.

BLINK-182: MISSIONARY IMPOSSIBLE 2025 TOUR DATES:

*With Support from Alkaline Trio

^Festival Performance

Aug 28 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*

Aug 29 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Sep 1 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium*

Sep 3 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

Sep 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

Sep 6 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

Sep 7 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC*

Sep 9 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion*

Sep 11 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater*

Sep 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Four Chord Music Festival^

Sep 14 – Ashbury Park, NJ – Sea Hear Now^

Sep 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center*

Sep 17 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center*

Sep 21 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees^

Sep 22 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater*

Sep 24 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*

Sep 26 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*

Sep 27 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*

Oct 2 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival^

Oct 4 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena*