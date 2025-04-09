The U.S. House Of Reps Advance The TICKET Act Without Key Changes

(Hypebot) — The House Energy & Commerce Committee unanimously approved the TICKET Act Tuesday, sending it to the full U.S. House for consideration. But some music industry trade groups say the bill does not go nearly far enough.

A similar bill was introduced in the Senate earlier this year.

Congress advances TICKET Act without important changes

Some consumer groups and organizations backed by ticket resellers support the TICKET act in its current form. But key industry players representing independent venues, promoters, artists, agents, and managers are want stronger protections.

They are are pushing for a spec ticket ban without the loopholes included in the current bill, fees that are visible throughout the ticket buying process, more enforceable restrictions on bots, and others changes.

“Congress continues to fall further behind”

“The TICKET Act still does not have the support of the people that actually put on the shows. On a bipartisan basis, the states and the White House have acknowledged an unchecked resale market is the problem,” the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) said in a statement. “It’s alarming Congress continues to fall further behind. The TICKET Act should not become law until Congress closes loopholes, makes the bill enforceable, and strengthens the BOTS Act.”

“The Ticket Act will be an improvement on the status quo and we appreciate Congress’s dedication to this issue,” said Nathaniel Marro of the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO). “However, we were disappointed that artist and creator voices weren’t more present and represented in the process. More could have been done to protect consumers and fans against predatory resellers and create a safer ticket buying process for everyone. That being said, we will continue to work hard with both the Senate and House to get a bill passed.”

American Music Tourism Act

The far less controversial American Music Tourism Act was also among the 25 bills advanced by the Committee in just four hours Tuesday.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, a Berklee College Of Music professor and founder of the Skyline Artists Agency