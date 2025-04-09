Beats + Bytes: Music Marketing in Uncertain Times

The forecast may be stormy, but all hope is not lost.

By Nue Agency’s Jesse Kirshbaum

However, in unstable economic times, there is a tendency to pull back, tighten the spending belt, and trend toward fiscal conservatism, all of which makes sense. The marketplace has been calling for it: hold off until we see how the election goes; wait ‘til we see how the inauguration plays out; get a feel for the first 100 days. Now we know more, and the only certainty is that there’s no certainty. Trump’s seas are going to be choppy at best.

Yet the power of music in your marketing mix is unaffected. In challenging times, music creates lasting emotional connections.

Companies may be reevaluating budgets due to tariffs, but to stop spending on marketing is not the answer. Now is the time to grab market share, edge out competitors with savvy positioning, and create heartfelt campaigns that will resonate with your core consumers while attracting new faithfuls.

We know that music, when used in marketing, can smash KPI’s, shift culture, and garner exponential results. The proof is in the data. On top of that, the analytics show that music and live events actually perform better in a down-turn. People might not be spending on that big vacation or that house renovation, but attending a concert and soaking up your favorite songs helps folks forget about their worries. Music provides a high-value proposition as an affordable micro-indulgence.

Now isn’t the time to cut-back on your potential plans for earned media, either. This is an opportunity to bring in experts who can help you navigate this competitive edge in your marketing plan in a nuanced and strategic way. While a comprehensive, multi-channel, agency-led campaign may not be in the cards, a nimble and effective music marketing consultant, who understands the landscape inside and out, could very well be the way you take your goods to the next level.

Long story short, there is opportunity in chaos. This is an era when the next generation of great companies, brands, and campaigns will be born. If you aren’t looking at music as a value proposition, you’re missing out on the moment.

Let’s rap about how this adds up to you and your company continuing to eat. We’ll bring the snacks!

