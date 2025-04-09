Live Nation Expands In Malta Through A Stake In 356 Entertainment Group

MALTA (VIP-NEWS) — Live Nation has announced the acquisition of a stake in 356 Entertainment Group, a key player in Malta’s festival and outdoor concert scene and operator of Uno, the island’s largest club, hosting over 100 events annually.

The move marks Live Nation’s official entry into the Maltese market, strengthening a longstanding partnership that has already brought major acts like Take That and Liam Gallagher to the island in 2024.

According to a press release, Malta`s live entertainment sector is on the rise, with 356 Group’s 2023 festival season attracting 56,000 visitors and generating an economic impact of €51.8 million. Live Nation plans to build on this momentum by diversifying event lineups and bringing more international artists to Malta.

“Malta’s live music scene is experiencing a real boom,” said John Reid, President of Concerts EMEA at Live Nation. “With stunning scenery, great weather, and a growing festival scene, the island is primed to become a must-visit destination for live entertainment.”

A spokesperson for 356 Group called the acquisition a “major step forward,” adding that the partnership opens up “new opportunities for the island that will energise the local and international music scene.”