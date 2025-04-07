Sarah Gabrielli Promoted To Lead A&R At Sony Music Publishing UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing U.K. has announced the promotion of Sarah Gabrielli to lead the music publisher’s Artists & Repertoire (A&R) operations in the region.

In her newly elevated role, Gabrielli will oversee SMP’s U.K. A&R team and collaborate on advancing the company’s creative strategies. She will report to David Ventura, President and Co-Managing Director, SMP UK & SVP International.

During her tenure at SMP, Gabrielli has signed artists such as Artemas, Beabadoobee, Cian Ducrot, Jim Legxacy, Joe Rubel, DAMEXDAME, Jo Caleb, and Jordan Rakei. She also works closely with Two Inch Punch, Sad Night Dynamite, Tom Mann, Lil Silva, Sigrid, Sampha, Arlo Parks, and others.

“Sarah is a great leader who has exemplified excellence during her eight years with the company. A true A&R, Sarah has unlimited passion for talent, and it has been a joy to watch her growth at SMP. This next stage in Sarah’s career feels like a natural progression, with her recent track record of success speaking for itself. Sarah now takes the reins of our U.K. A&R team, where we have no doubt she will shine, bringing her determined focus on songwriter service and the importance of camaraderie among her colleagues (plus a sprinkle of ‘French-ness’) to the role. We have complete trust that Sarah will blossom in this new position and are all excited for her success,” said David Ventura, President and Co-Managing Director, Sony Music Publishing U.K. & SVP International.

“It has been an absolute delight to watch Sarah’s rise over the last few years, and this promotion is so thoroughly deserved. I have complete trust in Sarah’s instincts as an A&R and in her commitment to delivering service to our songwriters. She is someone who leads with heart, empathy, passion, and dedication—all attributes that will serve her very well as she steps up to be our Head of A&R, and that I am confident will make her a huge success in the role,” added Tim Major, Co-Managing Director, Sony Music Publishing U.K.