Factory 92 Opens An Office In Berlin

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) –German public relations firm Factory 92 announced the opening of a new office in Berlin, focused on servicing clients in the German music industry.

The new office, located at the Schoneberg-Tempelhof district at the Workbox facilities, will be helmed by one of Factory 92’s founders and managing director Christian Holl Buhl, who will relocate to Berlin to take point on the project.

Factory’s other co-founder and MD Jan Clausen will remain in Hamburg to oversee operations at the company’s headquarters.

According to the company, the office was launched as Berlin becomes increasingly important focus for both the corporate sector and across the German media landscape.

“We’ve been confronted with an increasing need from our key clients and partners to be more present in Berlin on a daily basis,” says FACTORY 92 Founder and Managing Partner Jan Clausen. “Whether for music export campaigns, conference activities, or artist-driven PR efforts — many key business meetings, interviews and media opportunities are happening in Berlin. Opening an office here is an unavoidable and logical step for us.”