The Refused Cancel Reunion Show After Dennis Lyxzén Suffers A Heart Attack

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (CelebrityAccess) — The Swedish punk band Refused has dropped out of a planned reunion show at Sweden’s Rosendal Garden Party after the band’s frontman, Dennis Lyxzén suffered a heart attack.

Lyxzén, who is 51, broke the news to fans in a social media post accompanied by an image of him in a hospital bed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dennis Lyxzén (@dennislyxzen)

The show would have been Refused’s first show in four years following their 2019 UK tour in support of their 5th studio album War Music.

Despite the last minute lineup change, Rosendal Garden Party will still take place this weekend with a lineup that includes Massive Attack, Turnstile, M.I.A., Raye, YG Marley, and Les Big Byrd, among others.