Mohegan Sun Arena Hosts Its 3,000th Show

Tom Cantone, Senior Vice President of Sports & Entertainment for Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, left, with the two lucky winners.

UNCASVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) – On June 9th, Mohegan Sun Arena reached an impressive milestone when the venue hosted its 3,000th show with a sold-out performance by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks.

“Every milestone for our venue is important because it shows the unity, reputation, and hard work that our entire Entertainment team exemplifies,” said Tom Cantone, President of Sports and Entertainment at Mohegan. Mohegan Sun Arena is one of the busiest and most award-winning venues there is, and surpassing 3,000 total events is truly a testament to those who have helped put this great venue and Mohegan Sun on the world stage.”

Nicks is just the latest high-profile artist that the arena has hosted in the last 24 years and she joins a list of fellow performers and artists that includes Bruce Springsteen, Matt Rife, Billy Joel, Bruno Mars, Beyoncé, Pink, Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift, and Thomas Rhett among numerous others.

The news of the Mohegan Sun Arena’s 3,000th show comes just months after the venue welcomed its 15 millionth guest in February.

Other accolades include being awarded the 2024 Newsweek Readers’ Choice award for “Best Casino with Live Entertainment in America” and being named “Best Casino/Resort Venue of the Year” at the 35th Annual Pollstar Awards.

To mark the occasion, two guests at the Stevie Nicks concert, chosen at random, were invited to take the stage and presented with prize packages that included upgraded seats, merchandise, and more.