Glastonbury Festival Taking A Gap Year For 2026

GLASTONBURY (vip-booking) – Glastonbury Festival organizer Emily Eavis announced on the BBC’s Sidetracked podcast that the festival will take a fallow year in 2026 to allow the land at Worthy Farm to rest.

The iconic festival, known for its vibrant performances and massive crowds, typically runs four out of every five years, with the fifth year dedicated to land rehabilitation.

“The gap year will allow everyone time to switch off,” Eavis explained. “It also gives the Somerset farm’s cows a chance to be out for longer and reclaim their land.”

The last official fallow year was in 2018, but the festival faced cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in what Eavis described as “enforced fallow” years.

Eavis remained tight-lipped about plans for the 2025 lineup, saying only that exciting announcements are in the works.

“The thing with line-ups is, you think it’s looking one way, and then it changes. So, at the moment, I would say no, but I have a vague idea in my head about who is going to be doing it next year. Then we might do a fallow year after that – we are due a fallow year.”

She added: “The fallow year is important because it gives the land a rest and gives the cows a chance to be out for longer and reclaim their land.