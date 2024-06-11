Creative Artists Agency (CAA) Elevates 15 Employees In Promotion Spree

CENTURY CITY (CelebrityAccess) – On Monday (June 10), Creative Artists Agency (CAA) unveiled a wave of promotions spanning multiple departments, spotlighting several rising stars within the organization.

Shayna Ehrlich, based in New York, has been promoted to Music Marketing Executive within CAA’s Music Touring department. Ehrlich’s journey with CAA began in 2019 when she joined as an assistant to Jillian Doyle. Her impressive trajectory saw her rise to a professional role in 2022. Ehrlich’s background includes a stint at iHeartMedia as a Media Strategy & Planning Coordinator. She holds a degree in Communication Studies with a focus on Music from the University of Maryland.

In addition to Ehrlich’s advancement, CAA has elevated 14 other talented individuals across various divisions, listed below with their new titles.

Kelly Berger : Motion Picture Literary Agent

: Motion Picture Literary Agent Dillon Dailidonis : Agent, Digital Media

: Agent, Digital Media Peter Dakich : Agent, Media Finance

: Agent, Media Finance L Davis & Andrew Devian : Agents, Baseball

: Agents, Baseball Julie Flanagan, Tia Ikemoto, and Michael Johnston : Agents, Books

: Agents, Books Claire Garrison : Agent, Talent Business Ventures

: Agent, Talent Business Ventures Carson Goodwyn : Agent, Fashion

: Agent, Fashion Zach Grove : Agent, Commercial Endorsements

: Agent, Commercial Endorsements Ines Maza : Agent, Podcasts

: Agent, Podcasts Abby Rizzo : Agent, Speakers

: Agent, Speakers Rahny Longley: Promoted to Business Affairs Executive

Many of these newly promoted professionals are products of CAA Elevate, the agency’s comprehensive training and development program. Designed to focus on “entrepreneurialism, inclusion, curiosity, collaboration, service, and a growth mindset,” CAA Elevate is crafted to nurture innovation and strategic thinking among its future leaders. Based in Century City, CAA continues to strengthen its position as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry by fostering the growth of its internal talent.

This announcement follows another significant update from CAA last week: Emma Banks, Darryl Eaton, and Rick Roskin were named the new co-heads of the agency’s global touring business.