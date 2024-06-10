Mk.gee Announces His First International Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — After completing a successful, sold-out 18-show run in North America last month, rising singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mk.gee announced his debut international tour.

The run will see him hit a new slate of venues in North America, visiting larger venues than he reached during his spring tour.

North American shows start on September 2nd at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver and wrap at the Uptown Theater in Minneapolis on October 5th.

Mk.gee then heads across the Atlantic for a run of shows in the UK and Europe, starting at the Electric Brixton in London on October 31st with additional shows in Paris, Berlin, and Amsterdam.

In December, Mk.gee heads to Australia for shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

The artist presale begins tomorrow, Tuesday, June 11th at 10AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, June 14 at 10AM local time.

Upcoming Tour Dates

North America:

9/2 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

9/3 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

9/6 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

9/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

9/9 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

9/11 – Denver, CO @ Summit

9/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

9/14 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

9/15 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

9/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

9/19 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

9/20 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

9/21 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion *

9/23 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

9/24 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

9/26 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston

9/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

9/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

10/1 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

10/2 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrew’s Hall

10/3 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre *

10/5 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater

*Non-Live Nation Date

UK & Europe:

10/31 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

11/2 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmarte

11/4 – Berlin, DE @ Betonhalle

11/5 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Australia:

12/3 – Brisbane, QLD @ The Triffid

12/5 – Sydney, NSW @ Metro Theatre

12/7 – Melbourne, VIC @ Max Watts