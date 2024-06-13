Comedian Kurtis Conner Announces North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian comedian, YouTuber, and podcaster, Kurtis Conner announced that he’s teaming up with Live Nation for a North American tour.
The Goodfellow World Tour is scheduled to get underway at the Tampa Theater in Tampa, Florida, on August 29th and wrap at Fisher Theater in Detroit on September 22nd.
For the tour, Conner promises to bring the freshest material to stages in markets such as Boston, New York, Atlanta, Chicao, and Washington D.C., among others.
Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Thursday, June 13 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 14.
KURTIS CONNER: THE GOODFELLOW WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES
Thu Aug 29 – Tampa, FL – Tampa Theater
Fri Aug 30 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Sat Aug 31 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater
Sun Sep 01 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center For The Performing Arts
Thu Sep 05 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
Fri Sep 06 – Washington, DC – Warner Theater
Sat Sep 07 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
Fri Sep 13 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
Sat Sep 14 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Sun Sep 15 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
Thu Sep 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Byham Theater
Fri Sep 20 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
Sat Sep 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
Sun Sep 22 – Detroit, MI – Fisher Theater