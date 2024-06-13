Comedian Kurtis Conner Announces North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian comedian, YouTuber, and podcaster, Kurtis Conner announced that he’s teaming up with Live Nation for a North American tour.

The Goodfellow World Tour is scheduled to get underway at the Tampa Theater in Tampa, Florida, on August 29th and wrap at Fisher Theater in Detroit on September 22nd.

For the tour, Conner promises to bring the freshest material to stages in markets such as Boston, New York, Atlanta, Chicao, and Washington D.C., among others.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Thursday, June 13 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 14.

KURTIS CONNER: THE GOODFELLOW WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES

Thu Aug 29 – Tampa, FL – Tampa Theater

Fri Aug 30 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Sat Aug 31 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater

Sun Sep 01 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center For The Performing Arts

Thu Sep 05 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

Fri Sep 06 – Washington, DC – Warner Theater

Sat Sep 07 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Fri Sep 13 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

Sat Sep 14 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Sun Sep 15 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Thu Sep 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Byham Theater

Fri Sep 20 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Sat Sep 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

Sun Sep 22 – Detroit, MI – Fisher Theater