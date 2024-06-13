Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour To End In December

LIVERPOOL, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Taylor Swift announced that her record-breaking Eras World Tour will officially come to an end in December, putting to rest speculation that she might extend the run into 2025.

Swift broke the news to fans during the tour’s 100th show at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on Thursday, telling the 150,000 assembled fans “this is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December.”

“This tour has really become my entire life, it’s taken over everything, like I think I once had hobbies,” Swift added “All I do when I’m not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mashups and think about what you might want to hear.”

The tour, which was originally announced in November 27, had just 27 dates at launch but was quickly expanded amid overwhelming demand from fans.

Swift is in the midst of her 51 show European leg and is slated to head back to the U.S. in the fall for a final series of ‘Eras’ dates before the tour wraps at Vancouver’s BC Place on December 8th.