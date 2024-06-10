Patch Culbertson Named EVP/GM At Big Loud Records

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Big Loud Records announced the promotion of Patch Culbertson to the newly created role of Executive Vice President and General Manager of the label, reporting to partners Seth England, Joey Moi, and Craig Wiseman.

“Patch has been a critical part of Big Loud’s success for over seven years now,” England says. “He’s a brilliant strategist with an unmatched ability to process information and make sound decisions. Patch is a true leader that’s continued to invest in this company with his time and expertise, and his impact can’t be underestimated. This promotion is well-earned.”

“I am immensely proud of the accomplishments of our roster and staff these past seven years,” Culbertson continued. “It is a privilege to serve these artists and work alongside a best-in-class team that is writing its own chapter in music history. A special thank you to Seth, Joey, Craig, and (Big Loud COO) Austen (Adams) for their support and leadership. They continue to show the world how to win with integrity, and I’m honored to be part of it.”

Culbertson first joined Big Loud Records in 2017 as VP of A&R and was named SVP / GM of the label in 2021. He previously spent almost a decade at Republic Records in a variety of roles, including Director of A&R at their New York headquarters.

“What sets Patch apart as a GM is that he – like all of us at Big Loud – continues to keep songs first,” Joey Moi added. “He applies his analytics brain and his firsthand understanding of artists and how they work best to every circumstance, while balancing the growth of our company. We’re grateful for his continued leadership.”