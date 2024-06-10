Organizers For The Canceled Vibiscum Festival Now Offering Passes To Other Festivals Instead Of A Refund

Organizers for Switzerland’s Vibiscum Festival backed away from a plan to not offer refunds for the canceled 2024 edition of the Vibiscum Festival and are now offering ticketholders access to two other festivals.

The 2024 edition of the Vibiscum Festival was slated to take place in Vevey, Switzerland, at the end of May with a lineup that included Shaka Punk, Lost Frequencies, Joswell, and Benjamin Epps, among others.

However, organizers announced in May that the event would not take place this year, citing a challenging economic environment and slow ticket sales.

At the time, organizers said they were unable to provide refunds for tickets at this time, but said they were working to find a “fair solution” for fans who did purchase event passes.

Now the details of that solution have taken shape. According to Vibiscum organizers, fans who purchased tickets for the ‘Rap Evening’ on May 30th, will be able to exchange their ticket for entry to the evening of Saturday August 31 at the Openair Fluo in Neuchâtel.

Ticketholders with passes for Vibiscum’s June 1st Rock, Electro, and Classic nights on May 31st, June 1st and June 2nd, respectively, will be able to exchange their ticket for entry to the Stars of Sounds festival in Murten, for the evening of their choice: Thursday July 4, Friday July 5 or Saturday July 6.

In a statement announcing the updated refund policy, organizers for Vibiscum stated:

We would like to express our gratitude for your patience since the announcement of the cancellation of the Vibiscum festival on May 16. This allowed our teams to work actively to find a compensation solution for festival-goers, despite the difficult financial situation in which the Vibiscum Festival Foundation finds itself. We are pleased to be able to announce that we have received the support of the Stars of Sounds Festival in Murten and the Openair Fluo in Neuchâtel, two high-level festivals, who have agreed to open their doors to all ticket holders for the Vibiscum festival.

Vibiscum organizers went on to note that beyond the ticket exchange, no other compensation will be offered.