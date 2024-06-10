No Plans For A Tour As Jon Bon Jovi Recovers From Vocal Surgery

MIDDLETOWN, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — Despite the successful release of the Bon Jovi’s 16th studio album “Forever” this month, fans shouldn’t look for a tour anytime soon, according to frontman Jon Bon Jovi.

According to Jon, he is still recovering from surgery to treat damaged vocal cords and he told The Guardian and doesn’t expect that to change in the near future.

“It’s a work in progress. There’s no miracle. I just wish there was a fucking light switch. I’m more than capable of singing again,” Jon Bon Jovi told the newspaper.

“The bar is now: can I do two and a half hours a night, four nights a week? The answer is no,” he added.

Bon Jovi underwent vocal fold medialization surgery, which is intended to treat paralyzed vocal folds to regain vocal and swallowing functions.

“This was unique. It wasn’t a nodule. The strong (vocal cord) was pushing the weak one around, and suddenly, my inabilities were just exacerbated,” Bon Jovi told the Associated Press in April.