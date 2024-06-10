George Lopez Walks Off Stage Mid-Set At Eagle Mountain Casino

PORTERVILLE, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran comedian George Lopez walked off stage mid-set during a performance at Eagle Mountain Casino after his performance was marred by a group of hecklers in the audience.

In a video published by TMZ, Lopez warned the audience several times before becoming visibly agitated by fans who were shouting from their seats.

“I seem like an a**hole? I’m the one working here,” Lopez told the unruly fans, adding, “Just f**king watch the show. That’s all you have to do. You don’t even have to laugh if you don’t want to. I don’t give a f**k. Just relax, man, f**k. Seriously.”

Shortly afterward, as the disruptions continued, he replaced his microphone in its stand and left the stage.

Following the abrupt end of the show, Eagle Rock Casino released a statement via social media:

“Eagle Mountain Casino apologizes for the recent experience during the George Lopez show and is offering all attendees a full reimbursement AND free tickets to any future show at Eagle Mountain (tickets of same or lesser value.)

The casino then went on take issue with Lopez version of the situation, stating:

Lopez’s statement providing reason (sic) for exiting the show abruptly after not saying anything to casino management or security, came as a shock to everyone including casino management. The claims of unruly guests are not consistent with casino footage and surveillance. Casino security and Lopez (sic) security team worked together to make sure there was no filing with phones as requested by Lopez. It was the job of Lopez’s private security if they wanted to escort anyone out which never occurred. Under the casino’s discretion, no guests were unrily or provided an unsafe environment. Once Lopez walked to his dressing room, he nor his team offered an apology to the casino team or guests nor any explanation why Mr. Lopez did not continue and left 15 minutes later.

According to the casino, the outbursts were from enthusiastic guests expressing appreciation for Lopez and offering to buy him drinks.

In a statement provided to Entertainment Tonight, a rep for Lopez said: