Nigerian Afrobeats Superstar Asake Announces ‘Lungu Boy’ World Tour In Support Of Upcoming Album

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Today (June 10), Grammy-nominated Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Asake is set to embark on his most ambitious tour yet. The Lungu Boy World Tour, produced by Live Nation, will span North America and Europe, kicking off on Friday (August 16) in Washington, DC, at Capital One Arena. This 10-date tour marks a significant milestone in Asake’s career, as he performs in some of the most iconic venues, including Madison Square Garden in New York and Zenith in Paris.

The tour supports Asake’s highly anticipated new album, slated for release later this summer. Fans eager to catch the Afrobeats sensation live can access tickets starting with an artist presale on Wednesday (June 12) at 10 am local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week, leading to the general sale on Friday (June 14) at 10 am local time at asaketour.com.

In Europe, Mastercard cardholders can benefit from exclusive presales in select markets, including France and the Netherlands. These presales also begin on June 12 at 10 am local time.

Asake, whose real name is Ahmed Ololade, has rapidly become one of Africa’s most electrifying musical exports. He burst onto the scene with his debut album, Mr. Money With The Vibe, in 2022, which set the record for the highest-charting Nigerian debut album of all time. The album hit #1 in over 30 countries on Apple Music and featured hits like “Joha,” “Terminator,” and “Sungba” featuring Burna Boy, each racking up tens of millions of streams.

Following the success of his debut, Asake released his sophomore album, Work of Art, in 2023, which debuted at #4 on the Billboard World Albums Chart and #66 on the Billboard 200. The album includes the standout track “Amapiano” with Olamide, which earned Asake his first Grammy nomination in the newly introduced Best African Music Performance category. Work of Art has been celebrated globally, amassing over 1.75 billion streams across platforms in just four months.

Asake has sold out headline shows at London’s O2 Arena and New York’s Barclays Center and has graced stages worldwide, including at Rosendal Garden Party in Sweden and Broccoli City Festival. His television appearances have included vibrant performances on The Tonight Show, which stars Jimmy Fallon, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, further solidifying his international appeal.

In 2024, Asake collaborated with award-winning artist H.E.R. on the “Lonely At The Top (Remix),” a testament to his versatility and reach. The original track was the first-ever song to reach 100 million streams on Audiomack, securing his position as Artist of the Year and breaking records as the thNigeria’songest-charting No. 1 song. The Lungu Boy World Tour will see Asake bringing his dynamic performances to fans across North America and Europe. The tour dates are as follows: