Primary Wave Partners With The Spin Doctors

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Primary Wave Music announced it has formed a new publishing partnership with the American alt-rock band Spin Doctors.

The deal will see Primary Wave collaborate with the band on music publishing and artist royalties, as well as providing administration for the band’s forthcoming album, which is slated for release later this year.

The terms of the deal will also provide the Spin Doctors and their team with access to Primary Wave’s marketing and publishing infrastructure, including digital strategy, licensing, synch opportunities, and film & TV production.

The agreement encompasses some of the band’s biggest hits, including “Two Princes,” “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong,” Jimmy Olsen’s Blues,” “What Time Is It?,” “Cleopatra’s Cat,” “You let Your Heart Go Too Fast,” and more.

“Spin Doctors have labored our entire career to create a catalog of super high caliber songs and we are absolutely certain it’s found the perfect partner to represent our catalogue and continue to get our music out to the next generation and beyond. Thanks to everyone who has been involved along the way. See you on the road!” the band said in a joint statement.

“In the early 90s, during my law school days, I saw Spin Doctors at Nightingales multiple times. Never could I have imagined that 30 years later, I would be overseeing our partnership with the band here at Primary Wave. It has brought back a ton of memories for me, and I am thrilled they are now part of the PW family,” added Samantha Rhulen, Senior Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs at Primary Wave.