The Country Bay Music Festival Will Return For 2024

KEY BISCAYNE, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Loud And Live, the Miami-based concert promoter, announced that after a successful debut in 2023, the Country Bay Music Festival will make its return to South Florida in 2024.

Set for November 9 and 10 at Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne, the festival features a lineup that includes headliners The Zac Brown Band and Carrie Underwood along with Dustin Lynch, Chase Rice, and Diplo presents Thomas Wesley.

Other artists announced for 2024 include established country stars such as Chris Janson, Parmalee, Gabby Barrett, Chayce Beckham, Niko Moon, and Redferrin along with rising stars like Chase Matthew, Willie Jones, RVSHVD, Owen Riegling, and Dee Jay Silver.

Along with music, the 2024 edition of the festival will feature a variety of activities and food vendors serving a sampling of regional favorites, along with a country carnival with rides and games, as well as a saloon and beer garden.

“The success of last year’s Country Bay Music Festival was immensely rewarding,” said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live. “As a first-year festival, we not only hosted a premier country music festival in Miami featuring stellar artists but also provided an exceptional experience for our music fans and partner sponsors. The festival reaffirmed our city’s reputation as a vibrant playground and established Miami as a must-visit destination for country music enthusiasts from around the world.”