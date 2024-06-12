PR Company DawBell Announces Several Key Promotions

LONDON (CelebrityAccess)—Award-winning music and popular culture PR agency DawBell has named Kate Etteridge its new managing director, effective immediately.

Etteridge, who joined DawBell in 2014 as head of press, has played a pivotal role in the agency’s growth. Her tenure has seen DawBell expand to over 40 employees and establish a European network, representing some of the biggest names in the industry, including Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, and Paul McCartney. She has overseen numerous successful campaigns, including The BRIT Awards, ABBA Voyage, and The Isle of Wight Festival.

Etteridge will report to DawBell co-founders Richard Dawes and Stuart Bell while leading the senior management team in her new role. She will join the DawBell Board alongside Dawes, Bell, and finance director Alaina Austin.

Bell expressed excitement about Etteridge’s appointment, “We are thrilled Kate has taken this role. She’s been pivotal to our growth, and we love working with her. She’s immensely talented and incredibly modest. She’s perfect to help lead DawBell to even bigger and better things.”

Dawes echoed this sentiment, “Kate has played an instrumental role in DawBell’s success, guiding us through crucial stages of our development. Over the last 10 years, her unwavering dedication to every facet of our business has propelled growth and evolution, even in challenging times. We are thrilled to embark on the next chapter of the DawBell story with Kate at the helm as managing director and are excited to see her oversee the company as we transition confidently into new territory.”

In her statement, Etteridge said, “As managing director, I will focus on driving a brilliant company culture, investing in our people and continuing to deliver the highest standard of work for our clients.”

In addition to Etteridge’s appointment, DawBell has announced three other key promotions within its senior team. Laura Sinclair has been appointed head of entertainment, James Windle as head of music, and Holly Appleton as head of operations.

Sinclair has been instrumental in growing DawBell’s talent and entertainment offerings. She has spearheaded campaigns for clients such as Ashley Walters, Alex Scott, and Oti Mabuse.

Windle has managed campaigns for top acts like The Beatles and Elton John. He is proud of DawBell’s reputation and looks forward to unlocking its full potential.

Appleton will oversee all operational activities, focusing on client services. She reflected on DawBell’s journey and expressed excitement for the future.

Established in 2009, DawBell represents leading brands, artists, and events across music, sports, and entertainment. The agency has won numerous industry awards and continues to expand its portfolio with new campaigns and clients.