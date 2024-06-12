Ski Mask The Slump God Announces 11th Dimension Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The multiplatinum-selling Florida spitter Ski Mask The Slump God announced his 2024 11th Dimension Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city North America leg kicks off on Wednesday (July 10) at Akvarium in Budapest, making stops in Brooklyn, Toronto, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Perth on November 14.
This will be his first headline run in 5 years. Close friends and collaborators DJ Scheme and Danny Towers will support him across all tour dates. While in North America, he will also be joined by emerging stars Hardrock and Molly Santana for support.
It also marks his first tour in support of his first full-length album in six years and one of 2024’s most anticipated hip-hop records, 11th Dimension, out now via Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic Records.
Tickets will be available at LiveNation.com beginning Friday (June 14) at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets are available now.
11TH DIMENSION TOUR DATES:
Sat Jun 15 – Chicago, IL – Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash
Fri Jul 05 – Ebreichsdorf, Austria – Rolling Loud Austria
Tue Jul 09 – Prague, Czech Republic – Lucerna Music Bar
Wed Jul 10 – Budapest, Hungary – Akvarium
Fri Jul 12 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle
Mon Jul 15 – Krakow, Poland – Studio
Wed Jul 17 – Vilnius, Lithuania – Lukiskes 2.0
Fri Jul 19 – Riga, Latvia – Positivus Festival
Thu Jul 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
Fri Jul 26 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Sun Jul 28 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
Mon Jul 29 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Wed Jul 31 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Thu Aug 01 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
Sun Aug 04 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
Tue Aug 06 – Denver, CO – Summit
Fri Aug 09 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Sun Aug 11 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Mon Aug 12 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
Wed Aug 14 – San Francisco, CA – The Midway
Thu Aug 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Fri Aug 16 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Mon Aug 19 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
Tue Aug 20 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Wed Aug 21 – Austin, TX – Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
Fri Aug 23 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore
Sun Aug 25 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Wed Aug 28 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore
Thu Sep 05 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – SWG3 Galvanizers
Fri Sep 06 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
Sat Sep 07 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – O2 Institute
Mon Sep 09 – Manchester, United Kingdom – O2 Ritz
Wed Sep 11 – London, United Kingdom – O2 Forum Kentish Town
Fri Sep 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg Max
Sat Sep 14 – Cologne, Germany – Hype Festival
Sun Sep 15 – Paris, France – Le Bataclan
Tue Sep 17 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix
Thu Sep 19 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique
Sat Sep 21 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457
Sun Sep 22 – Berlin, Germany – Astra
Mon Sep 23 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
Tue Sep 24 – Hamburg, Germany – Grosse Freiheit 36
Thu Nov 07 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
Sat Nov 09 – Melbourne, Australia – Festival Hall
Sun Nov 10 – Brisbane, Australia – Fortitude Music Hall
Tue Nov 12 – Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre
Thu Nov 14 – Perth, Australia – Metro City