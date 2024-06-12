Ski Mask The Slump God Announces 11th Dimension Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The multiplatinum-selling Florida spitter Ski Mask The Slump God announced his 2024 11th Dimension Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city North America leg kicks off on Wednesday (July 10) at Akvarium in Budapest, making stops in Brooklyn, Toronto, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Perth on November 14.

This will be his first headline run in 5 years. Close friends and collaborators DJ Scheme and Danny Towers will support him across all tour dates. While in North America, he will also be joined by emerging stars Hardrock and Molly Santana for support.

It also marks his first tour in support of his first full-length album in six years and one of 2024’s most anticipated hip-hop records, 11th Dimension, out now via Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic Records.

Tickets will be available at LiveNation.com beginning Friday (June 14) at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets are available now.

11TH DIMENSION TOUR DATES:

Sat Jun 15 – Chicago, IL – Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash

Fri Jul 05 – Ebreichsdorf, Austria – Rolling Loud Austria

Tue Jul 09 – Prague, Czech Republic – Lucerna Music Bar

Wed Jul 10 – Budapest, Hungary – Akvarium

Fri Jul 12 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle

Mon Jul 15 – Krakow, Poland – Studio

Wed Jul 17 – Vilnius, Lithuania – Lukiskes 2.0

Fri Jul 19 – Riga, Latvia – Positivus Festival

Thu Jul 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Fri Jul 26 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Sun Jul 28 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Mon Jul 29 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Wed Jul 31 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Thu Aug 01 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

Sun Aug 04 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

Tue Aug 06 – Denver, CO – Summit

Fri Aug 09 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Sun Aug 11 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Mon Aug 12 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Wed Aug 14 – San Francisco, CA – The Midway

Thu Aug 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Fri Aug 16 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Mon Aug 19 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Tue Aug 20 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Wed Aug 21 – Austin, TX – Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

Fri Aug 23 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

Sun Aug 25 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Wed Aug 28 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore

Thu Sep 05 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – SWG3 Galvanizers

Fri Sep 06 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

Sat Sep 07 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – O2 Institute

Mon Sep 09 – Manchester, United Kingdom – O2 Ritz

Wed Sep 11 – London, United Kingdom – O2 Forum Kentish Town

Fri Sep 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg Max

Sat Sep 14 – Cologne, Germany – Hype Festival

Sun Sep 15 – Paris, France – Le Bataclan

Tue Sep 17 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix

Thu Sep 19 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

Sat Sep 21 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457

Sun Sep 22 – Berlin, Germany – Astra

Mon Sep 23 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

Tue Sep 24 – Hamburg, Germany – Grosse Freiheit 36

Thu Nov 07 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

Sat Nov 09 – Melbourne, Australia – Festival Hall

Sun Nov 10 – Brisbane, Australia – Fortitude Music Hall

Tue Nov 12 – Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre

Thu Nov 14 – Perth, Australia – Metro City