Samsung Strikes A Multi-Year Tech Partnership With OVG

PALM SPRINGS, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management company Oak View Group announced a new multi-year partnership with Korean electronics maker Samsung to provide an enhanced fan experience at participating venues through advanced display technologies and integrated digital solutions.

Under the terms of the partnership, Samsung’s display technologies will be integrated across OVG’s roster of major venues, creating an enhanced and personalized fan experience while marking the first time Samsung’s technology has been deployed in the live sector at such scale.

Samsung’s technology will be used for a range of applications, including Hospitality TVs, self-service kiosks, Indoor LEDs, Outdoor LEDs, monitors, and services like the VXT cloud-native Content Management Solution.

Additionally, Samsung will also serve as a Solution Provider to GOAL (Green Operations & Advanced Leadership), a sustainability measurement program for arenas, stadiums, convention centers, cultural institutions, and other large-scale venues, of which OVG is one of the founding partners.

“Our partnership with Samsung marks a significant milestone in our mission to redefine the live entertainment experience,” said Tim Leiweke, Chairman & CEO of Oak View Group. “By leveraging Samsung’s innovative technology, we are setting new benchmarks for immersive and engaging fan experiences across our global network of venues. We are committed to leading the way in delivering unparalleled experiences at every one of our venues.”

“Oak View Group and Samsung share a commitment to driving live venue innovations while always putting the fan first,” said KS Choi, President & CEO, Samsung Electronics North America. “Working with OVG’s expansive portfolio of venues will allow Samsung to transform each space into an immersive, dynamic environment to connect with fans on unprecedented levels. These future-forward venues make every event an unforgettable moment.”