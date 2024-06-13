A.J. Croce Signs With TKA

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) – The Kurland Agency announced the singing of charting singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and performer A.J. Croce for exclusive booking outside of North America.

The son of folk-rock legend Jim Croce, AJ Croce has developed a career in his own right, with 10 studio albums and 30 years of experience as a touring artist.

After seeing how fans reacted to him dropping his father’s hits such as “Operator” into his own sets, A.J. has since developed a show that includes his father’s legacy along with his own music.

Throughout the past seven years, A.J.’s “Croce Plays Croce” tour has sold out performing arts centers across America.

At TKA, A.J. will be repped by Nick DiSpagna who is currently planning the European debut of “Croce Plays Croce” for 2025.