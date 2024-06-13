The Eagles Announce Sphere Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Legendary California rockers the Eagles will be the next band to land a high-profile residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas. The residency will see the rock icons perform 8 shows across four weekends, starting on Friday (September 20) and concluding on Saturday (October 19).

The concerts will see the Eagles leverage Sphere’s high-definition LED displays that wrap up, over and around the audience and one of the world’s most advanced audio technology to bring the band’s legendary catalog, which includes hits such as “Desperado,” “Hotel California,” and “Take It Easy,” among many others, to life in an immersive experience for fans.

Vibee has been announced as the Hotel and experience Package partner for the Eagles Sphere residency. Packages include a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Guests receive priority entry to the Sphere, commemorative keepsakes, and access to a fan experience.

EAGLES – LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE dates:

Friday, September 20

Saturday, September 21

Friday, September 27

Saturday, September 28

Friday, October 11

Saturday, October 12

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Ticket presales Begin Tuesday (June 18) at 10 a.m. PT, and the general on-sale begins Friday (June 21) at 10 a.m. PT. Limited VIP ticket packages will also be available via the band’s official website HERE.