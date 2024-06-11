Sarah Silverman Announces Her ‘Postmortem’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian Sarah Silverman announced plans for a major North American tour, scheduled to hit the road in September 2024.
Silverman’s Postmortem Tour will bring her signature brand of humor and insight to 30 cities across North American, starting at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on September 19th and concluding at The Wilbur in Boston on January 25th.
“Looking forward to hitting the road and connecting with human beings in a live setting,” Silverman said.
Tickets for the Live Nation-produced tour will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, June 12, with a general public onsale beginning on Friday, June 14.
SARAH SILVERMAN: POSTMORTEM TOUR DATES:
* Not a Live Nation Date
+ Special Live Taping
Thu Sep 19 – St Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre*
Fri Sep 20 – Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall
Sat Sep 21 – Cleveland, OH – KeyBank State Theatre
Sat Sep 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort
Fri Oct 25 – Brooks, CA – Cache Creek Casino Resort*
Sat Oct 26 – Reno, NV – Silver Legacy Casino*
Fri Nov 1 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater
Sat Nov 2 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre*
Sun Nov 3 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium
Thu Nov 7 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
Fri Nov 8 – Durham, NC – DPAC
Sat Nov 9 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
Thu Nov 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Fri Nov 15 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre*
Thu Nov 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Thu Dec 5 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre*
Fri Dec 6 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Thu Dec 26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater*
Fri Dec 27 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall*
Sat Dec 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Fri Jan 3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kingsbury Hall
Sat Jan 4 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
Sun Jan 5 – Austin, TX – ACL Live – Moody Theater
Thu Jan 9 – Tampa, FL – Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock – 2 SHOWS*
Fri Jan 10 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando*
Sat Jan 11 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Sun Jan 12 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre*
Fri Jan 17 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre+
Sat Jan 18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre+
Wed Jan 22 – Concord, NH – Chubb Theatre at Capitol Center for The Arts
Thu Jan 23 – Providence, RI – Veterans Memorial Auditorium
Fri Jan 24 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre*
Sat Jan 25 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur