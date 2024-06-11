Sarah Silverman Announces Her ‘Postmortem’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian Sarah Silverman announced plans for a major North American tour, scheduled to hit the road in September 2024.

Silverman’s Postmortem Tour will bring her signature brand of humor and insight to 30 cities across North American, starting at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on September 19th and concluding at The Wilbur in Boston on January 25th.

“Looking forward to hitting the road and connecting with human beings in a live setting,” Silverman said.

Tickets for the Live Nation-produced tour will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, June 12, with a general public onsale beginning on Friday, June 14.

SARAH SILVERMAN: POSTMORTEM TOUR DATES:

* Not a Live Nation Date

+ Special Live Taping

Thu Sep 19 – St Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre*

Fri Sep 20 – Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall

Sat Sep 21 – Cleveland, OH – KeyBank State Theatre

Sat Sep 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Fri Oct 25 – Brooks, CA – Cache Creek Casino Resort*

Sat Oct 26 – Reno, NV – Silver Legacy Casino*

Fri Nov 1 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater

Sat Nov 2 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre*

Sun Nov 3 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium

Thu Nov 7 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

Fri Nov 8 – Durham, NC – DPAC

Sat Nov 9 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Thu Nov 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri Nov 15 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre*

Thu Nov 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Thu Dec 5 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre*

Fri Dec 6 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Thu Dec 26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater*

Fri Dec 27 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall*

Sat Dec 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Fri Jan 3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kingsbury Hall

Sat Jan 4 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Sun Jan 5 – Austin, TX – ACL Live – Moody Theater

Thu Jan 9 – Tampa, FL – Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock – 2 SHOWS*

Fri Jan 10 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando*

Sat Jan 11 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Sun Jan 12 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre*

Fri Jan 17 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre+

Sat Jan 18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre+

Wed Jan 22 – Concord, NH – Chubb Theatre at Capitol Center for The Arts

Thu Jan 23 – Providence, RI – Veterans Memorial Auditorium

Fri Jan 24 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre*

Sat Jan 25 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur